Massachusetts

Driver ends chase on I-495, I-95 by jumping into backyard pool, Mass. police say

Shanna Tognarelli, of Franklin, was arrested in a pool on West Street in Attleborough, Massachusetts State Police said.

By Asher Klein

A woman was arrested in a backyard pool in Attleborough, Massachusetts, after leading police on a chase on a pair of interstate highways Monday morning, officials said.

Northborough police had flagged the vehicle, which a trooper spotted on I-495 south about 8:20 a.m., state police said. The vehicle sped off, and traveled onto I-95 south.

Troopers stopped chasing the vehicle after it exited the highway in Attleborough, but it was soon spotted in a residential neighborhood nearby, and the driver pulled behind a house on West Street, police said.

That's when the driver, 43-year-old Shanna Tognarelli, of Franklin, got out and jumped into the backyard pool, according to police. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Tognarelli was due in Milford District Court later Monday — police didn't say on what charges. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to her arrest.

State police referred questions on why the vehicle was being sought to Northborough police, who haven't shared a statement.

