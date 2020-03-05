Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Attorney General Promotes ‘Slam the Scam’ on Impostor Calls

Thursday has been designated Slam the Scam day as part of the Federal Trade Commission's National Consumer Protection Week, which runs through Saturday.

Sweden Unmanned Store
AP Photo/Jan Olsen

Swedish IT entrepreneur Robert Ilijason shows how to use a cell phone to scan a purchase at the no-staff, app shop in the southern Sweden village of Viken in this photo dated Jan. 27, 2016. Customers to the new general store need to register and download a cell phone app, then customers simply use their cellphones to unlock the door with a swipe of the finger and scan their purchases then they get charged for their purchases in a monthly invoice. (AP Photo/Jan Olsen)

" data-ellipsis="false">

New Hampshire's attorney general has some advice about government impostor phone scams.

Gordon MacDonald says Thursday has been designated Slam the Scam day as part of the Federal Trade Commission's National Consumer Protection Week, which runs through Saturday.

He advises consumers to hang up the phone immediately if they receive any threatening or demanding calls; refrain from calling the number; and don't provide personal information without first verifying the source of the inquiry.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Lady Gaga 15 mins ago

Little Monsters, Meet the Green Monster: Lady Gaga Announces Fenway Park Show

Maine 1 hour ago

Proposal to Strengthen Responder Benefits Moves on in Maine

Victims of any tax-related identity theft can file a report with local police, the Federal Trade Commission, and contact the IRS and credit bureaus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us