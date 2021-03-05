ATV Rider Found Dead After Apparent Plunge Into Frozen NH River

A person was found dead in the frozen Piscataquog River in New Hampshire Friday after an overnight search launched when they went missing, authorities said

Authorities were alerted Thursday night to a person on a 4-wheeler not returning home from a drive, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Goffstown police and fire officials searched local trails into the night with no luck.

But around 3 a.m., one of the searchers saw a hole in the ice on the river, with a helmet nearby, officials said. Firefighters thought they could see an ATV in the water.

A diver was sent to the area Friday morning around 10:45 and found the body, officials said.

The officials cautioned that ice isn't necessarily safe to walk or ride on, and that people should use caution when going on it, especially rivers.