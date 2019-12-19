Tough Week for Au Bon Pain Fans; Another Boston Area Location Is Closing

Earlier this week, it was reported that a local chain of bakery-cafes was closing its last location in Cambridge, and now we have learned that one of its Boston shops is shutting down as well.

According to a source (Ron Newman), Au Bon Pain at the Charles River Plaza is closing its doors, with a company manager telling him that today would be its last day. The Cambridge Street store, which is located near where Beacon Hill and the West End meet, joins another outlet that closed on Tuesday--a shop on Mass. Ave. in Cambridge's Central Square--though it appears that other locations in Boston remain in operation based on the locations page for the company. (The Charles River Plaza location has indeed been removed from the page.)

Au Bon Pain, which is headquartered in Boston, has approximately 250 shops worldwide.

The address for Au Bon Pain at the Charles River Plaza is 209 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA, 02114. The website for the chain is at https://www.aubonpain.com/

[Earlier Article]

Au Bon Pain Closes Its Last Location in Cambridge Today

by Marc Hurwitz

