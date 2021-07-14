Auburn Home Depot Reopens After Gas Leak Forces Evacuation

A Home Depot in Auburn, Massachusetts, reopened Wednesday morning after a gas leak forced it to close for several hours.
The store, located on Washington Street, was evacuated around 2 p.m. Tuesday and remained closed for the rest of the day due to a "propane incident" in the back of the building, the fire department said on Twitter.
The fire department and Osterman Gas used a controlled burn outside of the store to deplete the supply of propane.
In a tweet Wednesday morning, fire officials announced the store was reopening.