Auburn Home Depot Reopens After Gas Leak Forces Evacuation

A Home Depot in Auburn, Massachusetts, reopened Wednesday morning after a gas leak forced it to close for several hours.

The store, located on Washington Street, was evacuated around 2 p.m. Tuesday and remained closed for the rest of the day due to a "propane incident" in the back of the building, the fire department said on Twitter.

The fire department and Osterman Gas used a controlled burn outside of the store to deplete the supply of propane.

The scene at #AuburnHomeDepot is secure. The controlled burn is expected to last until 2:00 a.m. @auburnmassfire and Osterman Gas are on scene for the duration. This is the last post on this incident for the night. #AuburnMA #AuburnHomeDepotLPG pic.twitter.com/RZESW4tMEk — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) July 13, 2021

In a tweet Wednesday morning, fire officials announced the store was reopening.