Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Auburn Home Depot Reopens After Gas Leak Forces Evacuation

The fire department and Osterman Gas used a controlled burn outside of the Home Depot store to deplete the supply of propane

By Sophie Reardon

A controlled burn after a gas leak at the Home Depot in Auburn, Massachusetts, on July 13, 2021.
Auburn Fire Rescue

A Home Depot in Auburn, Massachusetts, reopened Wednesday morning after a gas leak forced it to close for several hours.

The store, located on Washington Street, was evacuated around 2 p.m. Tuesday and remained closed for the rest of the day due to a "propane incident" in the back of the building, the fire department said on Twitter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire department and Osterman Gas used a controlled burn outside of the store to deplete the supply of propane.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, fire officials announced the store was reopening.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAuburngas leakHome Depot
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us