2 people shot, another person stabbed at house party in Auburn, Maine

An altercation at a house party in Auburn, Maine, led to two people being shot and a third being stabbed overnight, according to police, who announced charges against an 18-year-old partygoer.

Auburn police say they responded to the area of 45 Smith Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing and gunshot wounds and found three injured males.

The victims -- two adults and one juvenile -- were all taken to Central Maine Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police said.

The alleged suspect, Chase Snow, 18, of Auburn, was taken into custody at the scene.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the group had been partying at the Smith Street home throughout the evening when an altercation began. Snow allegedly stabbed one of the victims before firing on the other two.

Snow is facing several charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and aggravated reckless conduct. He's being held at the Androscoggin County Jail without bail until he appears before a judge, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Snow had obtained an attorney.

Police also announced that the current residents of 45 Smith Street -- 19-year-old Daniel Day and his mom, 57-year-old Wendy Day -- have both been charged with furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

There's no word on what the altercation was about. Police said this remains an active and ongoing investigation and that additional charges will be considered.

Auburn police are being assisted by the Maine State Police major crimes unit, and they also were helped during the incident by Lewiston police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

This is the second shooting incident reported by Auburn police in the first few days of the new year. Two teens were injured in another shooting and assault altercation on New Year's Day in the area of Winter and Dennison streets. No arrests have been announced in that case, but police said those involved met earlier in the night at a party and the public is asked for help identifying a person of interest.