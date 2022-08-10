Local

Auburn Police

Auburn Police Capture Suspect in Shooting, Assault Case out of S.C.

Authorities in South Carolina told NBC10 Boston that Reginald Neville is the subject of an aggravated assault/shooting investigation by the Horry County Police Department

By Matt Fortin

A man wanted on an attempted murder and weapons charge out of South Carolina was taken into custody Tuesday in Auburn, according to police.

Officers with the Auburn Police Department stopped a 2009 Hyundai Tucson driven by Reginald F. Neville, 21, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which was on a BOLO alert.

Cell phone video appears to show officers about to make the arrest, with guns drawn. Police said in a news release Wednesday that Neville was stopped in the parking lot of Ira Ford on Route 20, where he surrendered peacefully.

Neville was wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime by the Horry County Police Department in South Carolina, according to Auburn police. HCPD would confirm to NBC10 Boston that he is the subject of an aggravated assault/shooting investigation by the department.

Neville was set to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Massachusetts on a Fugitive from Justice charge, and will eventually be extradited back to South Carolina for the original charges.

