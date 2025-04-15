Auburn police officer arrested over ‘reprehensible' allegations, chief says

Massachusetts State Police arrested an Auburn police officer Monday over "reprehensible" allegations, the town's police chief said.

The officer, Brookfield resident Dominick Boschetto, was arrested after "a recent online sting operation in Berkshire County," police in Auburn said in a press release. The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said it was "part of a larger law enforcement operation," telling NBC10 Boston that Boschetto is charged with sexual conduct for a fee and enticing a child under 16 for sex.

Boschetto has been an officer in Auburn since March of 2023. The department said the case is not related to his on-duty conduct.

Auburn police said the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit notified Chief Todd Lemon on Monday of a warrant to arrest Boschetto. Members of the unit took him into custody that day at the department.

"The allegations against Boschetto are reprehensible and deeply offensive to every member of the Auburn Police Department," Lemon said in a statement. "Upon receiving notification from our counterparts at the Massachusetts State Police, immediate action was taken to fully cooperate with investigators."

The department placed Boschetto on administrative leave, police said, citing policy. It will also conduct an internal investigation.

"The residents of Auburn and the members of the Auburn Police Department deserve and demand that Auburn Police Officers are held to the highest standard," Lemon said. "We work hard every day to maintain the public's trust and while this matter is extremely concerning, it is not a reflection of the hard working men and women of the Auburn Police Department as a whole."

Auburn police said they could not give any further information about the active criminal investigation. State and local police referred questions to the district attorney's office, which said it would provide more details Tuesday.