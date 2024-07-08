Audit of MBTA highlights safety and training shortfalls

A newly released audit of the MBTA highlighted several shortfalls in the agency's practices.

The audit spanned a two-year period from January 2021 to December 2022, and focused on its safety and performance practices.

The inspection found that the MBTA didn't effectively manage its contract with customer service ambassadors, which resulted in a failure to train them on the T's operations and safety practices.

The report also noted most station safety inspections weren't completed on schedule.

Several safety incidents involving the MBTA happened during the audit period, including the death of Robinson Lalin.

Lalin was dragged to his death by a Red Line train in April 2022. His arm got in a malfunctioning train door at the Broadway T station.

The MBTA says it's now reviewing the findings of the audit and will address the issues it raises.