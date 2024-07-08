MBTA

Audit of MBTA highlights safety and training shortfalls

The MBTA says it's now reviewing the findings of the audit and will fix the issues it raises

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A newly released audit of the MBTA highlighted several shortfalls in the agency's practices.

The audit spanned a two-year period from January 2021 to December 2022, and focused on its safety and performance practices.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The inspection found that the MBTA didn't effectively manage its contract with customer service ambassadors, which resulted in a failure to train them on the T's operations and safety practices.

The report also noted most station safety inspections weren't completed on schedule.

Several safety incidents involving the MBTA happened during the audit period, including the death of Robinson Lalin.

Lalin was dragged to his death by a Red Line train in April 2022. His arm got in a malfunctioning train door at the Broadway T station.

The MBTA says it's now reviewing the findings of the audit and will address the issues it raises.

More MBTA stories

MBTA Jul 3

MBTA celebrates long-term labor stability after striking final union agreement

MBTA Jun 21

MBTA solicits menu of revenue-raising ideas

MBTA Jun 11

MBTA fueling hiring blitz with first $3B budget

This article tagged under:

MBTA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us