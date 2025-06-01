Northern Lights

Aurora chance in New England tonight — solar storm could light up the sky

Watch the sky tonight -- we have a chance to see the northern lights dancing directly overhead

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

A geomagnetic storm has been impacting earth and as of this morning the K index was as high as 8! But this was right at sunrise across New England, with lots of clouds around from a departing low pressure system so we didn’t get to see the aurora this time.

The hope is that the storm remains high enough overnight tonight into Monday morning to give us a vibrant show directly overhead.

The K-index is a measurement of how strong a geomagnetic storm is. When we have a K index (or KP index) of 6 or greater, the northern lights are typically visible over Boston.

A K-index of 4 will give you a low northern horizon chance to see the lights…or with help from your camera phone.

A K index of 8 or more…and you're talking northern lights sights as far south as Mexico and the Bahamas with the vibrant, dancing colors across the sky in New England. This is what we experienced a couple times in 2024.

The storm prediction shows that we may see the northern lights (as long as the CME, coronal mass ejection, coincides with darkness here.)

There’s a good chance for tonight, and Monday night, too. Our clouds break apart tonight and the humidity is low with temps in the 50s. Good luck!

Northern Lights
