New Hampshire

NH author pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material, sentenced to prison

Brendan DuBois’ website, which no longer appears to be working, had said he is a New York Times bestselling author who has written 29 novels, including some co-written with James Patterson

Gavel
FILE

A bestselling mystery writer has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Brendan DuBois, 65, was indicted by a county grand jury last year. He appeared in a New Hampshire court on Thursday after prosecutors agreed to drop two of six possession counts against him as part of a plea agreement.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

DuBois was arrested in Exeter last July. He has been in jail since then, so more than eight months can be credited to his term.

DuBois must register as a sex offender, according to court records. The judge recommended that he receive an assessment for sexual offender treatment at the state prison. Part of his minimum sentence could be suspended if he completes the assessment, or if it concludes that no treatment is needed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An email seeking comment was sent on Friday to his attorney, Harry Starbranch.

DuBois’ website, which no longer appears to be working, had said he is a New York Times bestselling author who has written 29 novels. He co-wrote several of those with James Patterson, including “Cross Down,” “Count Down,” “The Summer House” and “Blowback.”

Severn River Publishing previously announced that it was removing his books from its website.

More on Brendan DuBois' arrest

Crime and Courts Jul 11, 2024

Bestselling author from NH charged with possession of child pornography

New Hampshire Oct 11, 2024

Bestselling author Brendan DuBois indicted for possession of child sexual abuse materials

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us