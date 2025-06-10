‘Authoritarianism on steroids': Mass. leaders react to Trump's response in Calif.

After President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops in California to respond to immigration enforcement protests, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said he would oppose any similar tactics in Massachusetts, which has already come under fire for its "sanctuary" policies.

"If Trump sought to nationalize the National Guard here in Massachusetts, or to send in the Marines, I would fight Trump every single step of the way because it would be one further step towards an authoritarian dictatorship in our country," Markey told reporters Monday after speaking at a New England Council breakfast.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While California Gov. Gavin Newsom objected, Trump sent in the National Guard as protests escalated around Los Angeles amid federal immigration raids. The president had threatened on social media the federal government would intervene if Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass "can't do their jobs" and get the clashes under control.

The Trump administration said Monday it was deploying about 700 Marines to Los Angeles.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The managing attorney for the ACLU of Massachusetts says Trump's order has no geographic limits and does not expire.

"What Trump is trying to do in California is wrong. It is authoritarianism on steroids," Markey said. "We have to, here in Massachusetts, make sure that he understands that we are not going to tolerate having the authority of Gov. Healey or Mayor Wu, or any of our local officials, undermined by his authoritarian techniques to nationalize the National Guard or any other national military body."

Protests in Massachusetts have been peaceful, with no reports of arrests or destruction of property.

"By the hour, it seems that President Trump and the administration are doing things to escalate things," Gov. Maura Healey told NBC10 Boston Monday. "That's outrageous, it's unacceptable, it's not a good practice in terms of law enforcement, and the president has got to stop."

The White House said in a statement Monday that Trump was "stepping up where Democrats won't" and that California leaders "should be thanking President Trump for stepping up and leading where they refused — and for ridding their streets of criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, and gangbangers."

Labor unions and advocates held an "emergency solidarity rally" outside Boston City Hall on Monday to call for the release of David Huerta, the president of SEIU California who was arrested during a protest in LA.

A family says a father of twin toddlers was wrongfully detained by ICE and was held at a Massachusetts facility in squalid conditions. Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, the teenager recently released after days in custody, spoke to the family, saying the man was treated with "no respect."

"It's important to speak the truth, and I support the calls to make sure that we are calling out when unconstitutional behavior is happening," Mayor Michelle Wu said ahead of the rally when asked whether the event could bring "unwanted attention" to the city.

Trump's border czar has threatened he'd bring "hell" to Boston, and he visited Massachusetts in March as federal agents arrested 370 individuals.

Democratic governors, including Healey, issued a statement Sunday calling Trump's National Guard deployment an "alarming abuse of power."

"It's important we respect the executive authority of our country's governors to manage their National Guards — and we stand with Governor Newsom who has made it clear that violence is unacceptable and that local authorities should be able to do their jobs without the chaos of this federal interference and intimidation," the statement said.

Sam Drysdale of the State House News Service contributed to this story.