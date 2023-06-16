Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Springfield

Authorities arrest 44 people and seize firearms and fentanyl in Springfield

By Irvin Rodriguez

TLMD-springfield-police-
Springfield Police

Springfield Police have arrested 44 people after a multi-week investigation in the areas of Union, School, High and Temple Streets.

Authorities said they also seized 14 illegal firearms and more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl.

“Between the Fentanyl seized and the guns recovered there is no question our officers saved several lives during this operation", said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood.

Clapprood added that their firearms investigation unit have seized more than 350 illegal firearms.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I am extremely proud of the work our SPD does each day under Superintendent Clapprood’ s leadership.", added Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us