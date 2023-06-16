Authorities arrest 44 people and seize firearms and fentanyl in Springfield

Springfield Police have arrested 44 people after a multi-week investigation in the areas of Union, School, High and Temple Streets.

Authorities said they also seized 14 illegal firearms and more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl.

“Between the Fentanyl seized and the guns recovered there is no question our officers saved several lives during this operation", said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood.

Clapprood added that their firearms investigation unit have seized more than 350 illegal firearms.

"I am extremely proud of the work our SPD does each day under Superintendent Clapprood’ s leadership.", added Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.