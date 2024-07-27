Thick flames, heavy smoke pour from South Boston home

A large fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home in South Boston and spread to another next-door.
The Boston Fire Department says the blaze broke out in the back of 587 East Broadway around 2 p.m. and extended to the adjacent building.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
More firefighters were called in to help fight the flames, and they were able to stop the spread to other nearby homes.
Photos posted on the fire department's social media pages show bright orange flames shooting out from the roof, with thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer says there were no injuries.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Firefighters were rotated in and out to battle the flames on a hot day in the city, the fire department said.
Eight residents were displaced, and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts will help with housing.
Fire investigators will determine the cause of the blaze.