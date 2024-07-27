South Boston

Thick flames, heavy smoke pour from South Boston home

The Boston Fire Department says there were no injuries reported in the fire at 587 East Broadway

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Fire Department/X

A large fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home in South Boston and spread to another next-door.

The Boston Fire Department says the blaze broke out in the back of 587 East Broadway around 2 p.m. and extended to the adjacent building.

More firefighters were called in to help fight the flames, and they were able to stop the spread to other nearby homes.

Photos posted on the fire department's social media pages show bright orange flames shooting out from the roof, with thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.


Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer says there were no injuries.

Firefighters were rotated in and out to battle the flames on a hot day in the city, the fire department said.

Eight residents were displaced, and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts will help with housing.

Fire investigators will determine the cause of the blaze.

