Authorities battling brush fire in Franklin

Authorities in Franklin, Massachusetts have been battling a brush fire on Sunday morning.

Franklin Fire says crews are out in the area of Populatic Street battling the flames.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities say multiple mutual aid departments are assisting.

Franklin Fire shared images on social media.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

New England states were under red flag alerts for wildfires this weekend.

Massachusetts, which typically has about 15 wildland fires every October, had about 200 this year. State officials said they were expected to continue because of weather conditions and dry surface fuels.

Southern New Hampshire was at particular risk for fires due to dry conditions and the fire danger risk was “very high,” state officials said.

The Maine Forest Service said the southern part of the state also faced high fire danger conditions. Most of the state was abnormally dry or facing moderate drought conditions.