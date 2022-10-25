Local

Swampscott

Authorities Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

Sources have confirmed that there have been several arrests

By Kathy Curran

State and federal law enforcement are conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

The sweeps are being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.

An NBC10 Boston crew on Crescent Street in Swampscott captured a significant police presence, where officers were seen taking someone into custody, and carrying boxes that appeared to be labeled as "evidence."

Sources have confirmed that there have been several arrests.

Additional information about Tuesday morning's sweeps has not been made available yet. NBC10 Boston has reached to state police and is waiting to hear back for more information.

