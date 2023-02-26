Local

Authorities Find Man Dead at Auburn High School

Fire personnel responded to a report at around 6:30 a.m. at 99 Auburn Street.

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC10 Boston

A man was found deceased Sunday morning outside a high school in Auburn, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Auburn police said first responders were called to Auburn High School, located at 99 Auburn Street, around 6:35 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man who was found on a driveway.

Paramedics determined the man was dead at the scene.

The area around the school was closed for several hours, reopening at 10:30 a.m., police said.

According to police, there appears to be no risk to the public.

The man's unattended death remains under investigation.

