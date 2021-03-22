Local

Maine State Police

Authorities ID 2 Mass. Hikers Found Dead in Maine's Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park officials have released the names of two Massachusetts hikers who apparently fell 100 feet to their deaths on Dorr Mountain

By The Associated Press

Acadia National Park sign winter
NBC10 Boston/necn

Acadia National Park officials released the names of two Massachusetts hikers who apparently fell 100 feet to their deaths on Dorr Mountain.

The victims were Wayne Beckford, 28, and Kassandra Caceres, 30, of Rutland, Massachusetts, park officials said Monday.

Officials believe they fell from icy cliffs while hiking up the mountain, but no further details were released on Monday. Caceres told family members by phone Thursday that they were interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain, which is nearby, officials said.

Rescue crews began searching for them Friday evening after family members reported them overdue and the couple failed to check out of their hotel.

Their bodies were found by searchers on Saturday.

