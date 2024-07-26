Authorities ID 2 people killed in single-engine plane crash in Maine

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-engine plane crash near Bar Harbor, Maine, on Thursday.

Maine State Police said the pilot was 71-year-old Michael Leibowitz, of Charleston, South Carolina, and the passenger was 57-year-old Christina Chung, of Livingston, New Jersey.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Their plane crashed on approach to Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport about 12:25 p.m. Thursday, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said. The FAA spokesperson said the aircraft had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey.

The crash happened at the end of a runway and resulted in a fire, said Leroy Muise, manager of the airport.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Regrettably, two souls aboard the aircraft lost their lives as result of the crash and ensuing fire," Muise said in a statement.

The FAA spokesperson said that agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that multiple agencies responded to the scene and the priority was to "provide aid to those involved, and ensure the safety and effectiveness of emergency responders."