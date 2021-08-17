Authorities ID Man Allegedly Slain by His Roommate in Malden

The man fatally wounded in Malden, Massachusetts, this weekend, allegedly by a man he lived with, was identified on Tuesday.

Brian McDonald was 34, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. They previously said McDonald was found on the sidewalk in front of his home with "extensive sharp force injuries" to his body.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Joshua Roush, 43, has been charged with murder in McDonald's killing. Police found McDonald with his throat cut and one of his arms almost entirely severed from his body. In the apartment, which both men lived in, police said that officers found a lot of blood and a collection of swords.

Neighbors called authorities when they heard the men screaming and yelling, and some described Roush as scary and unfriendly.

A Malden man was arrested in the murder of his tenant.

He surrendered to police after about an hour of negotiations Sunday night. He told investigators he didn't know what happened or even the name of his tenant.

Prosecutors said Roush served 11 years for attempted second-degree murder after beating up an elderly man with a hammer.

Roush is being held without bail until a court appearance Sept. 29. It wasn't immediately clear if Roush had an attorney who could speak to the charge.