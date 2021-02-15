Authorities ID Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer on Mass. Pike

Authorities have identified the man struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham on Saturday.

State Police say 57-year-old Mustapha Faddi, of Marlborough was fatally struck shortly before 6a.m. after exiting his vehicle on Interstate 90 eastbound, at the 116.2 mile marker.

According to a preliminary investigation, Faddi's car became disabled in the right lane due to unknown mechanical problems.

The Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling in the right lane when it struck him.

Faddi died from his injuries on scene, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 67-year-old man from Linden, New Jersey, is not facing any charges at this time, according to police.

The right and middle travel lanes were closed for two hours while an investigation was conducted.