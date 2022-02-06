Authorities ID Man Killed in Mass. Pike Crash in Charlton

A crash on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck left one man dead shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as 35-year-old James Lucas, of Tyngsborough. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Police, the tractor trailer was parked in the breakdown lane when the pickup truck driven by Lucas veered off the road and crashed into the back of the trailer.

Police say the tractor trailer operator, a 54-year-old Nevada man, was not injured.

Police shut down the right travel lane on the eastbound side of the turnpike as emergency crews respond. The scene was cleared at 12:45 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.