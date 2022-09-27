Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy

Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.

There is no evidence of any foul play in the deaths, the district attorney's office said.

The two bodies were found on tracks just north of Wollaston Station on Monday morning. The man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and third rail," MBTA Transit Police said.

The investigation caused substantial delays on the Red Line for several hours Monday, with shuttle buses replacing train service until the scene was eventually cleared.