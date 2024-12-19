Authorities ID victim, say death investigation at luxury apartment building in Boston's South End appears to be murder

Authorities have identified the victim in a death investigation at a luxury apartment building in Boston's South End last week and say they are now investigating the case as a murder.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Shantel Gillespie, Boston police and the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said Thursday morning. They said that while they are still awaiting a cause and manner of death determination from the medical examiner's office, they have reason to believe her death is a homicide.

"Preliminary information indicates that this was not a random act and that residents of the building and members of the public are not in danger," the two agencies said in a press release. "Investigators continue to gather information and we will release further updates when we can.

Police said they responded to an apartment building located at 390 Harrison Avenue for a well-being check just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 -- exactly one week ago. Until Thursday, they had said only that the victim was a female.

The apartment building where the woman was found dead is known as The Harris, and tenants told NBC10 Boston the incident was very surprising.

"I came down to a whole bunch of cops, more cops outside," said Michael Dzialo, who lives in the building.

"I don't quite know what to make of it, I mean a loss of life is absolutely tragic" said Fraser Simpson, another resident. "It's very surprising and very different to anything I would have expected in this neighborhood."

Police are asking for anyone with information on Gillespie's death to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.