Authorities ID Woman Killed at Timberland HQ

Authorities have released the identity of the woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by a security guard at Timberland headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Catherine Heppner, 46, of Exeter, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. She was a Timberland employee.

An autopsy determined that her cause of death was stab wounds and the manner of her death was homicide.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with Heppner's death. He waived his arraignment Monday and was ordered held without bail.

Pavao didn't know Heppner, according to investigators. He had worked as a security guard at Timberland for the past four months, according to court paperwork.

“Right now, what authorities are doing is trying to piece together what connections, if any, there existed between these two parties," prosecutor Jeff Strelzin said Monday.

The outdoor apparel company said in a statement Monday that the woman who died worked there and was "a beloved member of the Timberland community."

The company said it is cooperating with investigators.

"We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they process this senseless tragedy," the Timberland statement concluded.

Prosecutors said the investigation is "active and ongoing."

Multiple agencies responded Sunday to 200 Domain Drive in Stratham for a woman's suspicious death.

New Hampshire State Police, the Stratham Police Department and the attorney general's office convened Sunday at the building listed as the headquarters for Timberland.