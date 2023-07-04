Authorities ID woman killed in Boston medical transport van crash

Authorities have released the name of the passenger who died in a crash of a medical transport van on Monday.

Rosa Canenguez, 71, of Somerville, was killed when the van veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the Riverway at Longwood Avenue. The driver, who authorities have only identified as a 39-year-old Methuen man, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The van is registered to Humble Hands Health Care Services.

When state troopers arrived at the scene, they found Boston first responders already attempting to give the woman life-saving medical aid, police said, but succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital. She had been seated in a wheelchair that was secured in the van before the crash took place.

The Longwood Medical Area is home to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and other medical and academic institutions.

The incident remains under investigation.