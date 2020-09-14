Authorities Identify 10-Year-Old Girl Who Died in Westport Crash

The 10-year-old girl who died after a three-car crash in Westport, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning has been identified by authorities as Anilda Ribeiro.

Ribeiro and her 9-year-old sister were both rushed to the hospital after the second of two serious crashes within hours near the Rhode Island border.

Ribeiro was pronounced dead at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River early Monday morning, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn's office. The 9-year-old remains in serious condition at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence.

Around 2:15 a.m., Westport police received "several frantic 911 calls" about a crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Massachusetts Route 88 that involved several children, according to a statement from Westport police.

The crash resulted in seven people being brought to hospitals in Fall River, New Bedford and Providence. Police initially said a 9-year-old girl died of her injuries, though the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the girl who died is 10, and her 9-year-old sister is in serious condition.

The girls, the most seriously injured people in the crash, were sitting in the rear seats of a Subaru WRX that was pulled over in the left travel lane of Route 6 with another vehicle after they had a minor crash, prosecutors said, citing a preliminary investigation.

A 29-year-old New Bedford woman driving the white Subaru WRX made minor contact with the rear end of a Toyota Tundra, which was being driven by a 43-year-old New Bedford woman. Both women had been driving back to New Bedford from a party.

The women agreed to deal with the damage later and were about to resume their drives when a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Robert Silvia, a 29-year-old man from Fall River, crashed into the Subaru, sending it into the Tundra, according to prosecutors.

Silvia was issued a citation by Westport police for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle Sunday night. He will be summonsed to Fall River District Court for a hearing at a later date to determine probable cause for formal charges with the crime.

The crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned the Bristol County District Attorney Office, Massachusetts State Police Reconstruction Unit and Westport Police.​

Just hours earlier, Westport police said, officers had responded to a crash roughly 3 miles away.

A 2019 Nissan Altima did not slow down when approaching a bend in the road in the area of 159 Old Bedford Road and hit a utility pole around midnight. The driver, a 31-year-old from Fall River, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and criminal charges are pending, police said.