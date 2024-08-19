Authorities identify 3 people killed in head-on crash in NH

Authorities have released the names of the three people who were killed in a head-on crash on Route 101 in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the area of mile marker 69 in Candia, according to state police, shutting down the highway for several hours.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Responding troopers determined the driver of a Toyota Tundra was speeding eastbound on Route 101 when they side-swiped a Nissan Sentra, struck a guardrail on the eastbound side, and veered across the center median into the westbound lanes where they struck a Jeep Grand Wagoneer head-on.

Both the Toyota and Jeep drivers died of injuries sustained in the crash, and a passenger in the Jeep was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where they later died.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

State police identified the driver of the Toyota on Monday as 59-year-old Michael Wescott, of Greenville. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 77-year-old Richard Courville and the passenger as 65-year-old Denise Courville, both of North Hampton.

State police said the driver and passenger of the Nissan that was sideswiped suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Elliot Hospital as a precaution and were previously identified as 57-year-old Timothy McMahon and 18-year-old Kelly McMahon, both of Peterborough.

The crash remains under investigation, but state police said previously that speed appears to have been a contributing factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't already spoken with police is asked to contact Trooper Will Bohnenberger at 603-223-4381 or by email at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov.