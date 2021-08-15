Authorities Identify Knife-Wielding Saugus Woman Fatally Shot By Police

The Saugus woman who was fatally shot by police on Saturday after allegedly confronting officers with a knife has been identified.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office identified the woman as 38-year-old Stephanie Gerardi on Sunday.

According to the DA, three Saugus police officers had responded to the Alfred Road address on Saturday after being requested to assist with a family member in distress.

The officers entered the home upon their arrival and were confronted by Gerardi brandishing a knife, the district attorney said. One of the officers fired his duty weapon three times, striking Gerardi.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officers immediately rendered aid, as did EMS, which was already on scene due to the nature of the call, but Gerardi died from her injuries.

Per department policy, the officer who shot Gerardi has been placed on administrative leave. His name has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.