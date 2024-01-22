Nashua

Authorities identify man killed in police shooting in Nashua, NH

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says 40-year-old Heath Thompson was armed with a handgun when he was shot and killed by police in Nashua Saturday night

By Irvin Rodriguez and Mike Pescaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Hampshire authorities have shared the identity of the man who was killed in a police shooting this weekend in Nashua.

Attorney General John Formella said 40-year-old Heath Thompson was armed with a handgun when police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Marie Avenue late Saturday night.

An autopsy determined Thompson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and that the manner of death was homicide, Formella's office said Monday.

Formella's office previously said that one officer discharged a less-than-lethal projectile while three other officers fired bullets at Thompson.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man went back into the home, where he was found nonresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, authorities say.

The attorney general's office says it is investigating the shooting and will not release the names of the officers who used deadly force in the incident until after they have been formally interviewed in the coming days.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NashuaNew Hampshirepolice shooting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us