Authorities identify two people killed in NH fire

Authorities have identified the two people who died in a fire in western New Hampshire last week.

Fire officials said they received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday reporting smoke in a mobile home on Crown Point Drive in Charlestown. When firefighters arrived and entered the mobile home, they found a man dead inside. Once they extinguished the blaze, they found a woman dead inside as well.

The fire victims were identified Monday as 38-year-old Allen Ballou, of Royalton, Vermont, and 36-year-old Hope Schraer, of Enfield, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office said. The cause of their deaths was determined to be smoke inhalation and the manner of death accidental.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing by the state fire marshal's office and Charlestown police and fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

