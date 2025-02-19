Massachusetts

Authorities in Mass. to announce charges against Trinitarios gang members: Watch live at 11 a.m.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the charges involve multiple murders, shootings, violent assaults and drug trafficking

By Marc Fortier

Federal authorities are set to announce charges against alleged Trinitarios gang leaders, members and associates on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said it will hold an 11 a.m. press conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston to announce charges in connection with multiple murders, shootings, violent assaults and drug trafficking.

The Trinitarios is a violent street gang founded in New York City in the 1990s. The group was largely dismantled by law enforcement in the early 2000s, but has seen a resurgence in recent years, including in Lawrence, Lynn, Worcester, Boston and Haverhil.

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker -- whose county includes Lawrence, Lynn and Haverhill -- will be at the press conference, along with Homeland Security, the FBI and state police.

No further details were immediately available.

