Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

Authorities Investigate After Shots Are Fired, Car Crashes in Somerville

Authorities weren't able to track down the suspects on Wednesday night

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shots fired incident and subsequent car crash in Somerville, Massachusetts prompted a police investigation Wednesday evening, according authorities.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers were alerted by the Somerville Police Department of a shots fired incident, where the suspects allegedly left in a car.

State police responded to help in the investigation, but law enforcement was not able to find any suspects, the agency said.

Shortly after, police in Somerville asked for a state police K9 team to help.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Medford Police Department was also involved in the investigation.

NBC10 Boston has requested additional information from the Somerville Police Department, which is the primary agency investigation.

More Somerville News

Somerville Jan 17

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire

Massachusetts Jan 16

Icy Roads Cause Slick Driving Conditions, Multiple Crashes Monday

This article tagged under:

Somerville
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us