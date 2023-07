Authorities are investigating the scene of a plane crash in Stow, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

Boxborough Fire Department posted on social media that they are en route to assist at the scene.

A1 enroute to @StowFireRescue to assist at the scene of a plane crash. — Boxborough Fire Department (@BoxboroughFire) July 23, 2023

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.