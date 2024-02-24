Authorities investigate construction site fire in Hamilton

An investigation is underway after an excavator caught fire at a construction site in Hamilton, Massachusetts.
Firefighters responded to scene near Bridge Street shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday where they found an excavator engulfed in flames.
Authorities have not confirmed whether arson is suspected, but a sign on the burned excavator states a $5,000 reward for anyone with substantial information on the incident.
