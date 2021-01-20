Authorities Investigate Deadly Road Rage Incident in Belmont

One man died and another is facing charges after a fatal road rage fight in Belmont Tuesday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

Dean Kapsalis, 54 of Hudson, is accused of hitting a 35-year-old Boston man with his truck, a Dodge Dakota, after the two got into an argument.

Belmont Police found the victim on Upland Road near the driver’s side of his car, a Honda Civic, with life-threatening injuries around 4:22 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. First responders tried to stabilize the man and took him to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Kapsalis allegedly fled the scene before returning to the Belmont Police Department about a half an hour later.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Kapsalis and the victim both got out of their cars and argued with each other before he got back into his truck and allegedly struck the victim.

Kapsalis has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court. Additional charges are possible.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending next of kin notification.

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan and Belmont Police are investigating.