Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a waterfront park in Quincy, Massachusetts Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to Squantum Point Park around 10 a.m. after a person walking their dog reported coming across an unresponsive person.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.