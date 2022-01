A police investigation is underway following a fatal car crash in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred near Route 6 and Old Wharf Road on Saturday night. Authorities have not released details including the exact timing of the crash or who was involved, but say drivers should expect to see police activity in the area on Sunday morning as part of the investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities say anyone who may have seen anything related to the incident on Saturday night should contact Wellfleet Police.