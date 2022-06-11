Authorities Investigate Small Plane Crash in Middleborough

Police and Fire Departments responded to an ultralight aircraft that crashed into a wooded area near a bog Saturday in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

Authorities responded to a report of a plane crash in the area of 200 Thomas Street.

The pilot, a 66 year old man from Plymouth, was already outside the aircraft and unhurt when the authorities reached the area. He declined medical assistance.

The engine may have failed, causing the pilot to crash into the woods, according to a preliminary investigation.

The FAA has been notified of the situation by local authorities.