Man charged with murder after alleged assault at a New Hampshire Walmart

A man has been arrested for murder after police investigated a suspicious death in Somersworth, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced the arrest of 52-year-old Brian Roberge, of Somersworth for the murder of 79-year-old Jan VanTassell of Center Ossipee.

Authorities say they responded to a report of an assault at Walmart in Waltons Way at around 11:19 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they found VanTassel unresponsive with visible head and facial injuries. First responders determined he had died when they arrived.

Roberge is now being charged with second-degree murder.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Strafford County Superior Court.