Man charged with murder after alleged assault at a New Hampshire Walmart

Authorities say they responded to a report of an assault at Walmart in Waltons Way at around 11:19 p.m. on Friday.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man has been arrested for murder after police investigated a suspicious death in Somersworth, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced the arrest of 52-year-old Brian Roberge, of Somersworth for the murder of 79-year-old Jan VanTassell of Center Ossipee.

Police say they found VanTassel unresponsive with visible head and facial injuries. First responders determined he had died when they arrived.

Roberge is now being charged with second-degree murder.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Strafford County Superior Court.

