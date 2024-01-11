Boston

Authorities investigating armed robbery near BU

Police responded to a report 21 Massachusetts Ave at around 12:55 p.m.

Police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery new Boston University on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report 21 Massachusetts Ave at around 12:55 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as a light skin man wearing a black North face coat, blue jeans, timberland boots, a white basketball jersey and carrying a black north face backpack.

If you have any information you are urged to call BUPD at 617-353-2121

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us