Authorities investigating armed robbery near BU

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery new Boston University on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a report 21 Massachusetts Ave at around 12:55 p.m.
The suspect has been identified as a light skin man wearing a black North face coat, blue jeans, timberland boots, a white basketball jersey and carrying a black north face backpack.
If you have any information you are urged to call BUPD at 617-353-2121
