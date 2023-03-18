Authorities Investigating Death in Tyngsborough

Police are investigating a fatal incident that occurred on Friday night in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

Police say they responded to a report of an unwanted man in a home and an assault involving a firearm on Kendall Road.

Police say the suspect suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person was known to the occupants of the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.