Authorities investigating overnight shooting in Lowell

An investigation is underway following reports of an overnight shooting involving a teen.

Police responded to the multi-family home on Jewett Street shortly around midnight on Thursday and called for medical assistance. The area was blocked off as police spent much of the overnight hours investigating.

A brother of the victim tells NBC 10 Boston the 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot.

Authorities have not released any information confirming who was shot or the condition of the victim.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

