Teen killed in double stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday night

One teen was killed and another injured in a double stabbing in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Police say there was a fight that quickly escalated into a stabbing on Spencer Avenue. They said the incident allegedly involved a gun and knives.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Chelsea and state police responded to calls for an incident on Eastern Avenue and found two stabbing victims, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

The 17-year-old was transported to CHA Everett Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and there have been no arrests, the district attorney's office said.

“Violence like this shocks and saddens our immediate neighborhoods and our entire society, as it should, especially when the victims are so young," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "We move forward best when we have help from the community and we hope anyone with information about this tragic incident will contact us."

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire Chelsea community as we work diligently to bring those responsible to justice," Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton added.

Anyone with information is about the stabbing is asked to call state police investigators at 617-727-8817.