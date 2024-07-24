New Hampshire

Authorities investigating shooting in Danbury, NH

No immediate update on the man who was shot was available

By Marc Fortier

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night in Danbury, New Hampshire.

State police said in a press release Tuesday that they responded to a residential location in Danbury shortly after 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. Around that same time, Grafton and state police responded to a home in Grafton for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting occurred in Danbury and the man who was shot then traveled to Grafton. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries. No immediate update on his condition was released.

State police said all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.


The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact state police at 603-271-1162.

