Boston

Authorities investigating string of break-ins on Beacon Hill

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A police investigation is underway in Boston following four break-ins within a 48-hour span in an otherwise quiet neighborhood on Beacon Hill.

All of the break-ins occurred on Charles Street, but authorities have not yet released any details on the incidents. It is unclear if the incidents are connected or whether police have identified any suspects. Initial reports suggest that no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

