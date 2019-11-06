Woman Found Shot to Death in Easton Home

Authorities have identified the woman who was found shot to death Wednesday in an Easton, Massachusetts home.

Tamra Davidson, 49, of Plymouth, was found dead when police arrived to a home on Washington Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

"Whenever it happens 100 feet from where you live, it's a little scary," said neighbor Eric Mellen. "It's usually a very, very quiet area. Easton's a very quiet town."

Neighbors said they didn't really know the residents who live in the home where Davidson was found. They told NBC10 Boston and necn that they were only aware that a man and woman lived in the residence.

"It's very quiet. Like I said, I don't know the neighbors," Eric Mellen said. "I have never talked to them."

"We have been here four years, but they just barely moved in," neighbor Patricia Kennett said. "They are pretty quiet."

"This shocked me, that something like this happened to her," said Sharon Samuelson, who lived next door to Davidson in Plymouth for years. "We're out in the yard, we might holler back, 'Hi, how are you,' and that's about it."

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office are investigating Davidson's death as suspicious.