Framingham

Authorities investigating suspicious death in Framingham

Police responding to an anonymous 911 call found a man dead inside a home with apparent trauma to his body

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday night in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Framingham police responded to a home on Fenwick Street at 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving an anonymous 911 call. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home with apparent trauma to his body.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence, but the district attorney's office didn't say what, if anything, was found.

The state medical examiner's office was expected to conduct an autopsy on Thursday to make a positive identification and determine the cause of death.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page that there is "no reason to believe there is any danger to the public." He added that his department is "working tirelessly to bring the investigation to a close."

The investigation is being conducted by the district attorney's office, Framingham police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts stories

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Massachusetts' prison population was nearly halved in under a decade. How?

forecast 4 hours ago

Storm system set to blast New England. Wind advisories, flood watches in effect

This article tagged under:

Framingham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us