MANCHESTER

Authorities investigating suspicious death in Manchester

police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities announced that they are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Manchester Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in the area of 61 Lowell Street.

According to authorities, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash and less than an hour later, responded to reports of a shooting in the area, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Elliot Hospital where he later died, police say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew Hampshiresuspicious death
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us