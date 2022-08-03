Authorities Investigating ‘Suspicious' Deaths of Woman, 2 Children in Northfield, NH

The deaths of a woman and two children in Northfield, New Hampshire, are being investigated as suspicious, the attorney general's office said.

Authorities said Wednesday afternoon that they are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths -- an adult female and two children -- at a residence in Northfield.

No further details were released, but the attorney general's office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Northfield, a town of fewer than 5,000 residents, is located in Merrimack County, between north of Concord and southwest of the Lakes Region.